San Antonio-based H-E-B reverses stance, will continue to 'expect shoppers' to wear masks in stores
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM
With Texas' state mandate lifted, H-E-B will now continue to "expect" customers to wear face masks while shopping.
Beloved grocery chain H-E-B this weekend announced
that after Texas' statewide mask mandate ends on March 10, its stores will still require shoppers to don face coverings.
Originally, the San Antonio-based chain said customers would be encouraged to wear masks when shopping but that it wouldn't force them to do so. An updated policy on the chain’s website now states, "while statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain.”
H-E-B’s initial response
to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the mask mandate
said its decision came down to the number of confrontations employees have faced since the company introduced its own mask rule last spring.
“The ending of mask ordinances puts real pressure on retailers to enforce an emotional topic for many,” the chain’s updated statement reads. “We ask for kindness and understanding from our customers in our expectation of them to wear masks in our stores.”
The grocery chain also said it will provide masks to those who need them.
