San Antonio’s first Velvet Taco location opens at Rim Crossing on Northwest Side

click to enlarge Courtesy Velvet Taco

Dallas-based fast casual chain Velvet Taco will open the doors to its first San Antonio location today, serving up globally inspired tacos, margaritas and beer.The new spot, located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, is the first of two planned Alamo City locations. The 2,500-square-foot dining room features indoor seating for nearly 50 and a covered patio that seats another 20. A drive-up window will provide pickup for orders placed in advance through the chain's app or website.Velvet Taco offers more than 20 taco varieties, including the Spicy Tikka Chicken and Fish ‘n Chips tacos, as well as creative sides and scratch-made red velvet cake.The Rim Crossing location is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.The second location, at the former site of longtime underground music venue Taco Land, 103 W. Grayson Street, is slated to open March 22.