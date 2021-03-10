No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

City of San Antonio releases guidelines for $14M in grants to food and beverage businesses

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM

The city of San Antonio has posted guidelines for local businesses interested in applying for grants under its recently approved $14.25 million plan to provide new pandemic aid to its hospitality sector.

City council approved funding for the Hospitality Grant program late last month, and the city will accept applications from Monday, March 15, through Monday, April 5. Awardees will receive funds by June 7.



Grants of $10,000 to $75,000 are available under the program, depending on the size of the applying business. Eligible enterprises include restaurants and catering outfits, lodging, transportation and entertainment. Food and beverage businesses stand to receive 72% of the allotted funds, according to city guidelines.

Grant applications won't be first come, first served. Rather, the city will prioritize them based on the location of each business and its combined score on the City’s Equity Atlas, which highlights local demographics and disparities. The city will also weigh factors including race, ethnicity, gender and veteran status, in addition to businesses' prior access to COVID-19 funding.

The city expects applicants to provide documentation including payroll and loss records as well as bank statements for the quarters in which the business reported pandemic-related losses.

The city will hold free, bilingual info sessions, during which Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran will discuss grant availability and how to best apply.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

