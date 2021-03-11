No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Alamo Heights’ Commonwealth coffee shop now serving wine and San Antonio-brewed beer

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM

click image Commonwealth’s Davis Court location closed in October to undergo aesthetic modifications and add a new draft beer system. - INSTAGRAM / COMMONWEALTH_COFFEEHOUSE
  • Instagram / commonwealth_coffeehouse
  • Commonwealth’s Davis Court location closed in October to undergo aesthetic modifications and add a new draft beer system.
After a months-long hiatus, the flagship location of San Antonio's Commonwealth Coffeehouse & Bakery has reopened with some intoxicating additions to its drink menu.

The chain's Alamo Heights location — known for luscious coffee and an uber-Instagrammable atmosphere — closed in October to undergo aesthetic modifications, mySA.com reports. During the downtime, the owners also added a new draft beer system and wine program.



The coffee house now serves wine and beer all day, including locally brewed suds such as Viva’s Battle of the Hops and Dorćol Distilling + Brewing's Porter and High Wheel Betty, the site reports.

The shop, located at 118 Davis Court, has also extended its hours, offering pastries, coffee and libations Monday though Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Davis Court location was the first in the Commonwealth empire. After that 2015 launch, the chain opened other locations at noted San Antonio landmarks including Hemisfair's Yanaguana Garden and downtown’s Weston Centre.

