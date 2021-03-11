San Antonio luxury spot Hotel Emma releases line of retail products

click image
Hotel Emma has unveiled a line of retail products dubbed Emma’s Provisions, inspired by the flavors, smells and textures found throughout the property located at the Pearl, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
“During the whole COVID pandemic, obviously we had to pivot,” Beth Smith, vice president of the luxury property, told the publication. “In our continued effort to expand on our singular brand, being one of a kind, we created a line of specialty products so that the hotel guests and visitors could enjoy our tradition at home.”
The line includes a spicy, savory chili-garlic oil, a nutty chili-pepita relish and Muzquiz-spiced peanuts. According to the product website
, the items are crafted in-house and based on recipes from Culinary Director Chef John Brand and his team.
Smith told SABJ
that the new line was inspired in part by Emma Koehler, for whom the hotel is named. When Koehler owned the Pearl Brewery, she kept business flowing during prohibition by pivoting to nonalcoholic products and other essential goods.
Emma’s Provisions products are currently on sale at the hotel and will be available for shipping across the U.S. in the near future, the Business Journal
reports.
