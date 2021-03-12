Friday, March 12, 2021
Death Threats, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two Step Restaurant & Cantina has closed its doors permanently.
This week, many of the Current
's most-read food stories came with a side of drama.
We're talking a slugfest between the city and a North Side strip club, death threats leveled at a local restaurant owner unafraid to speak his mind and the closure of a local barbecue institution.
But it wasn't all saltiness and sadness. Plenty of you clicked on upbeat news about efforts in the Texas Legislature to make to-go cocktails — maybe the only thing good to come out of this fricken pandemic — a permanent thing.
