Friday, March 12, 2021

Death Threats, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Two Step Restaurant & Cantina has closed its doors permanently. - INSTAGRAM / 2STEPSA
  • Instagram / 2stepsa
  • Two Step Restaurant & Cantina has closed its doors permanently.
This week, many of the Current's most-read food stories came with a side of drama.

We're talking a slugfest between the city and a North Side strip club, death threats leveled at a local restaurant owner unafraid to speak his mind and the closure of a local barbecue institution.



But it wasn't all saltiness and sadness. Plenty of you clicked on upbeat news about efforts in the Texas Legislature to make to-go cocktails — maybe the only thing good to come out of this fricken pandemic — a permanent thing.
