San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q reopening nearly 80 dining rooms

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has reopened 77 Texas dining rooms.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has reopened 77 dining rooms in San Antonio, Austin and Corpus Christi after months of operating solely via takeout and delivery due to the pandemic.
On Friday, the Alamo City-based chain shared a list of locations
where it's resumed dine-in service. It briefly welcomed customers back into dining rooms in May, but closed again a month later
as COVID-19 cases surged.
"We ask for your patience while we get back in the saddle and open our dining rooms in phases,” the company’s website states.
At the onset of the pandemic, retired Bill Miller CEO Balous Miller was appointed to Gov. Greg Abbott's "strike force" to reopen the state after its initial COVID-19 shutdown.
