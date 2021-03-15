San Antonio craft brewer Brew Monkey changing name after trademark lawsuit

click image
Later this month, local craft brewery Beer Monkey Beer Co. will transition to a new name.
San Antonio's Beer Monkey Beer Co. has a new name in the wake of a trademark infringement suit accusing it of confusing consumers
by picking a name too close to that of an Austin-area beer producer.
A recent Instagram post
announced that the Alamo City brewpub will hold a March 27 event to celebrate its new moniker: Second Pitch Beer Co.
Last fall, Suds Monkey Brewing Co. of Dripping Springs sued the then-fledgling local brewer, claiming its name created consumer confusion. Suds Monkey asked a San Antonio federal court to award it triple the amount of its alleged financial damages from the confusion, along with profits Brew Monkey made from “wrongful conduct.”
Brew Monkey's owners were unavailable for comment at press time. However, the brewery lamented in its Instagram post that “another company felt our name was too similar to theirs and we don’t have enough money to legally argue about it.”
Suds Monkey officials were also unavailable for comment.
So, what does the San Antonio brewer's new name mean? For those not brew process-savvy, a “second pitch” of yeast is yeast that's been used in two separate brews. Once a beer is completed, it’s possible to use the same yeast to make something new and totally different.
In its Instagram post, the company said its use of the term for a name "is our way of honoring where we started, in many different ways, while we keep moving forward, holding true to our roots.”
Brew Monkey is located at 11935 Starcrest Dr., and is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
