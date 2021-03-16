Tuesday, March 16, 2021
San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. to host yoga-on-the-lawn events to benefit local nonprofit
By Nina Rangel
March 16, 2021
In honor of Women’s History Month, Alamo Beer Company will team with Black Swan Yoga to hold donation-based outdoor yoga classes that benefit the San Antonio arm of nonprofit Dress for Success.
The hour-long classes will take place on the brewery grounds from 11 a.m. to noon during the remaining Sundays in March. Following the session, patrons 21 and up will receive one complimentary brew to enjoy on the lawn.
Dress for Success is a worldwide program that empowers women through employment-retention training, education programs and lessons in self-sufficiency. The local chapter has a priority of helping to end the cycle of generational poverty that's long plagued San Antonio.
