No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

San Antonio’s Shotgun House Roasters adds beer and wine, extends hours

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM

click image Shotgun House Coffee Roasters is now serving up alcoholic sips. - INSTAGRAM / SHOTGUNHOUSEROASTERS
  • Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters
  • Shotgun House Coffee Roasters is now serving up alcoholic sips.
Shotgun House Coffee Roasters has launched a beer and wine program at its Buena Vista-area coffee shop and roastery.

The homegrown operation now offers a boutique selection of vino and craft brews for on-premise consumption, which its owners say is curated to satisfy a variety of palates and budgets. The shop's hours have also been extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday.



Tucked away inside sewing factory-turned-creative space Warehouse 5, the shop also plans to bring on food trucks, markets, comedy shows and other events in the future. It has both indoor seating and a covered outdoor patio.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New hotel eatery, rooftop bar with panoramic River Walk views will hit San Antonio next month Read More

  2. San Antonio restaurant Noodle Tree tagged with racist graffiti following owner’s CNN appearance Read More

  3. San Antonio craft brewer Brew Monkey changing name after trademark lawsuit Read More

  4. San Antonio chef receiving death threats after calling Governor Greg Abbott 'selfish' on CNN Read More

  5. Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation