Tuesday, March 16, 2021
San Antonio’s Shotgun House Roasters adds beer and wine, extends hours
By Nina Rangel
Shotgun House Coffee Roasters has launched a beer and wine program at its Buena Vista-area coffee shop and roastery.
The homegrown operation now offers a boutique selection of vino and craft brews for on-premise consumption, which its owners say is curated to satisfy a variety of palates and budgets. The shop's hours have also been extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
Tucked away inside sewing factory-turned-creative space Warehouse 5, the shop also plans to bring on food trucks, markets, comedy shows and other events in the future. It has both indoor seating and a covered outdoor patio.
