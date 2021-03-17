No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

These San Antonio small businesses are offering St. Patrick’s Day specials

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click image Black Laboratory Brewing is offering their St. Patty-approved Leprechaun Blood beer for the holiday. - FACEBOOK / BLACK LABORATORY BREWING
  • Facebook / Black Laboratory Brewing
  • Black Laboratory Brewing is offering their St. Patty-approved Leprechaun Blood beer for the holiday.
There’s only one day of the year that green beer is considered acceptable, and that day has arrived.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and as luck would have it, plenty of San Antonio food and beverage businesses are offering special menu items and deals to celebrate the party-heavy holiday.



Black Laboratory Brewing will offer its St. Patty-approved Leprechaun Blood beer for the holiday, marrying sour base, margarita mix, pickle powder and sea salt for a bright green brew that packs a puckery punch. The brewery is open today from 4-9 p.m., and if sour pickle beers are your jam, we’d suggest getting there early — this stuff will sell out. Black Laboratory Brewing, (210) 370-3442, blacklaboratorybrewing.com.

The Point Park is celebrating not only St. Patrick’s Day, but its birthday too. The venue will be saying “cheers” to nine years with green beer specials and live music today from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Uncle Danny's Backyard BBQ, New York Grill Express and Monky's Tortas will provide the bites. The Point Park, 210-251-3380, parkatthepoint.com.

The Block SA is offering specials on 32-ounce “Big Ass” green beers, Jameson Irish whiskey and house Midori shots — all served up with sets from three local DJs on the side — from 5-9 p.m. The food truck park will host Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos, Zulia’s Kitchen, Go Vegan San Antonio and El Lomo Loco for revelers' noshing needs. The Block SA, (210) 690-3333, theblocksa.com.

Tony’s Siesta is hosting a more low-key celebration with a live quartet led by San Antonio trumpeter Tony Romero from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and specials on bottles of wine and Irish boilermakers. Mexican street food from La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 will be available to those sucking down St. Patty’s Day libations. Tony’s Siesta, (210) 592-1199, Facebook.com/TonysSiesta.

SunRayz Juice+Kitchen is offering up in-store specials on one-day juice cleanses today, which could come in handy tomorrow, if you know what we mean. With plans to recover with fresh cold pressed juice, some may feel a little less guilty about imbibing tonight. It's called balance. SunRayz Juice+Kitchen, (210) 701-8806, www.sunrayzjuice.com.

click image St. Patty’s Day cupcakes with a dose of actual Baileys Irish Cream. - FACEBOOK / COSMIC CAKERY
  • Facebook / Cosmic Cakery
  • St. Patty’s Day cupcakes with a dose of actual Baileys Irish Cream.
Cosmic Cakery has the goods for those with a sweet tooth, offering St. Patty’s Day cupcakes with a dose of actual Baileys Irish Cream. We’re serious, it’s like a tiny little booze injection to an already delectable chocolate cupcake. You'll have to act fast to get one, though — CC closes at 2 p.m. today. Cosmic Cakery, (210) 387-2305, cosmiccakery.com.

The Winchester will be partying all day long, with live music performances by local songstresses Denise Ramirez, Trisha Lynn Anderson and Melissa Briseno starting at 4 p.m. All-day drink specials and savory bites from the kitchen will round out the evening. The Winchester, (210) 721-7762, thewinchestersanantonio.com.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

