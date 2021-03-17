These San Antonio small businesses are offering St. Patrick’s Day specials

click image Facebook / Black Laboratory Brewing

Black Laboratory Brewing is offering their St. Patty-approved Leprechaun Blood beer for the holiday.

click image Facebook / Cosmic Cakery

St. Patty’s Day cupcakes with a dose of actual Baileys Irish Cream.

There’s only one day of the year that green beer is considered acceptable, and that day has arrived.It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and as luck would have it, plenty of San Antonio food and beverage businesses are offering special menu items and deals to celebrate the party-heavy holiday.will offer its St. Patty-approved Leprechaun Blood beer for the holiday, marrying sour base, margarita mix, pickle powder and sea salt for a bright green brew that packs a puckery punch. The brewery is open today from 4-9 p.m., and if sour pickle beers are your jam, we’d suggest getting there early — this stuffsell out.is celebrating not only St. Patrick’s Day, but its birthday too. The venue will be saying “cheers” to nine years with green beer specials and live music today from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Uncle Danny's Backyard BBQ, New York Grill Express and Monky's Tortas will provide the bites.is offering specials on 32-ounce “Big Ass” green beers, Jameson Irish whiskey and house Midori shots — all served up with sets from three local DJs on the side — from 5-9 p.m. The food truck park will host Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos, Zulia’s Kitchen, Go Vegan San Antonio and El Lomo Loco for revelers' noshing needs.is hosting a more low-key celebration with a live quartet led by San Antonio trumpeter Tony Romero from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and specials on bottles of wine and Irish boilermakers. Mexican street food from La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 will be available to those sucking down St. Patty’s Day libations.is offering up in-store specials on one-day juice cleanses today, which could come in handy tomorrow, if you know what we mean. With plans to recover with fresh cold pressed juice, some may feel a little less guilty about imbibing tonight. It's called balance.has the goods for those with a sweet tooth, offering St. Patty’s Day cupcakes with a dose of actual Baileys Irish Cream. We’re serious, it’s like a tiny little booze injection to an already delectable chocolate cupcake. You'll have to act fast to get one, though — CC closes at 2 p.m. today.will be partying all day long, with live music performances by local songstresses Denise Ramirez, Trisha Lynn Anderson and Melissa Briseno starting at 4 p.m. All-day drink specials and savory bites from the kitchen will round out the evening.