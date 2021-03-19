Health-focused San Antonio eatery Pharm Table releases opening details for new Southtown space

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pharm Table

Chef Elizabeth Johnson’s plant-forward restaurant Pharm Table will open in its new Southtown digs March 23, offering dinner, lunch, brunch and a brand new bar program.The expanded menu features starters, soups, small plates, salads and desserts, all built on what chef Johnson calls an apothecary kitchen focus. The eatery is based on her Ayurvedic approach to anti-inflammatory cooking, emphasizing eating for one's particular body type.While vegetables are the mainstay, Pharm Table also serves up a selection of sustainably raised meats and fish that can be added to dishes.The new bar program is curated in partnership with local consultant Houston Eaves, who oversaw award-winning cocktail offerings for the Esquire Tavern, Downstairs and El Mirador.Pharm table will serve up cocktails inspired by herbs, botanicals and artisanal spirits as well as a menu of zero-proof beverages. Booze offerings range from anti-inflammatory spirits to natural wines and beers, as well as a selection of agave distillates from master producers around the world.The restaurant, located at 611 South Presa Street, Suite 106, will be open with abbreviated hours as the team works to fine-tune operations. Expanded permanent hours are coming soon.