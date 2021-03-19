Friday, March 19, 2021
Racist Graffiti, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Courtesy photo / Mike Nguyen
UTSA-area business Noodle Tree was vandalized over the weekend.
There was plenty of breaking food news during the week, and some of it left a bitter taste in our mouths — namely the racist graffiti scrawled on chef Mike Nguyen's Noodle Tree restaurant.
Nguyen has faced insults and death threats
for speaking out on CNN about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate while only a fraction of Texans have been vaccinated. Fortunately, though, community leaders have rallied around him and sent a clear message that SA has no place for hate.
Catch up on that and other easier-to-digest news by perusing the Current
's most-read food stories of the week.
