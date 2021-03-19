No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 19, 2021

Racist Graffiti, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge UTSA-area business Noodle Tree was vandalized over the weekend. - COURTESY PHOTO / MIKE NGUYEN
  • Courtesy photo / Mike Nguyen
  • UTSA-area business Noodle Tree was vandalized over the weekend.
There was plenty of breaking food news during the week, and some of it left a bitter taste in our mouths — namely the racist graffiti scrawled on chef Mike Nguyen's Noodle Tree restaurant.

Nguyen has faced insults and death threats for speaking out on CNN about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate while only a fraction of Texans have been vaccinated. Fortunately, though, community leaders have rallied around him and sent a clear message that SA has no place for hate.



Catch up on that and other easier-to-digest news by perusing the Current's most-read food stories of the week.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio asks judge to shut down BYOB strip club XTC Cabaret, judge says, “nah” Read More

  2. San Antonio restaurateur Lisa Wong given approval to move forward with new Rosario’s property Read More

  3. West Coast wiener chain Dog Haus to hold grand opening for San Antonio location this weekend Read More

  4. State representative files bill that would abolish the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Dough Pizzeria to be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Take-out Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation