San Antonio officials condemn racist tagging incident at Noodle Tree, vow to prosecute offenders

-
Courtesy photo / Mike Nguyen
-
UTSA-area business Noodle Tree was vandalized last weekend.
Bexar Count District Attorney Joe Gonzales, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus joined members of the Asian American community in condemning the recent vandalism of the Noodle Tree restaurant, KENS5 reports
.
In comments issued Thursday, local leaders said the vandalism appears to be a hate crime, and they pledged to prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.
“The Noodle Tree, like many other San Antonio businesses lawfully chose to require masks in its establishment. That someone would take such offense and use racist language to protest is not going to be tolerated," Gonzales said in a news release. "My office will prosecute the offender(s) to the full extent of the law."
Last week, vandals spray-painted racist graffiti on Noodle Tree’s
front windows. Phrases such as “kung flu,” “hope u die” and “go back 2 China” were splashed in red paint across the storefront and seating area, visible from UTSA Boulevard.
“I have seen the horrific acts of violence and vandalism committed against people across this country just because they are Asian American, but I am saddened and angered that it may have happened in our community,” Gonzales said.
Nirenberg and McManus echoed the DA’s sentiments in comments reported by KENS5. The police chief said his department is working diligently to find whoever was responsible.
Anwar Tahir, the president of the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio, noted that Asian Americans have families and contribute to the strength of the local economy.
"We don't have to prove it every time, we are American too," Tahir said, according to the TV station. "When somebody passes away, we always say 'rest in peace'. Can we work on [living] in peace?"
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.