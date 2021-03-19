No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Texas-based Garrison Bros. bourbon and Oskar Blues Brewery collaborate on limited edition brew

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge The 7th Flag Barrel-aged Imperial Porter is a big, bodacious collaborator between Garrison Brothers Distillery and Oskar Blues Brewery. - COURTESY PHOTO VIA OSKAR BLUES BREWERY
  • Courtesy photo via Oskar Blues Brewery
  • The 7th Flag Barrel-aged Imperial Porter is a big, bodacious collaborator between Garrison Brothers Distillery and Oskar Blues Brewery.
If big, bodacious imperial porters are your jam, buckle up for this one.

Lone Star State-based Garrison Brothers Distillery and Oskar Blues Brewery have joined forces to create a limited edition specialty ale that the brewery calls “a barrel-aged Texas behemoth.”



This puppy weighs in at 10.3% ABV, so we're inclined to agree.

The 7th Flag Barrel-Aged Imperial Porter is brewed with five different kinds of malt and features a dark, full-bodied mouthfeel with a sweet molasses finish. Oskar Blues brewers hand-selected Garrison Brothers bourbon whiskey barrels directly from the distillery, then tucked beer away for a full year of aging.

As a result, 7th Flag is packed with a slightly charred flavor thanks to the Garrison barrels, sourced directly from the distillery in Hye — about an hour north of San Antonio. The porter also features notes of warm vanilla, chocolate, plum, dark cherry and buttery pie crust, according to tasting notes from the brewery.

The 7th Flag Barrel-aged Imperial Porter will be available March 26 in four-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at the Oskar Blues taproom, located at 10420 Metric Blvd. in Austin.

