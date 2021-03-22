No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo offering free chick’n sandwiches Monday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge Project Pollo will be giving away hundreds of their People Project sandwich Monday. - INSTAGRAM / PROJECT_POLLO
  • Instagram / project_pollo
  • Project Pollo will be giving away hundreds of their People Project sandwich Monday.
Vegan food chain Project Pollo is giving away 1,000 of its People Project sandwiches today, gifting the flagship menu item it created to help feed those in need.

Founder Lucas Bradbury introduced the People Project sandwich — featuring three breaded meat-free chik’n strips topped with house aioli and stacked with dill pickles — as a means to provide folks with an affordable way to eat plant-based alternatives, no matter what they can pay.



Anyone interested in sampling the free sando need only ask for it at one of the chain's five locations. Four are located in San Antonio, at 723 N. Alamo St., 18730 Tuscany Stone, 11019 Culebra Road and 303 San Pedro Ave. The fifth is in Austin.

The offer is good through the end of the day or until the sandwiches run out.

“… With the People Project, we created a pay-what-you-can item to provide affordable access to plant-based alternatives at any cost,” Bradbury told the Current. “We recommend folks pay $5.50 per sandwich, and what that does is it pays for you plus two. It pays for your sandwich, and then we reserve two in what’s essentially a bank to feed people in need.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Roadhouse CEO takes own life after suffering 'unbearable' COVID-19 symptoms Read More

  2. Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers Read More

  3. Racist Graffiti, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. San Antonio officials condemn racist tagging incident at Noodle Tree, vow to prosecute offenders Read More

  5. Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation