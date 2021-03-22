San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo offering free chick’n sandwiches Monday

click to enlarge
Project Pollo will be giving away hundreds of their People Project sandwich Monday.
Vegan food chain Project Pollo
is giving away 1,000 of its People Project sandwiches today, gifting the flagship menu item it created to help feed those in need.
Founder Lucas Bradbury introduced the People Project sandwich — featuring three breaded meat-free chik’n strips topped with house aioli and stacked with dill pickles — as a means to provide folks with an affordable way to eat plant-based alternatives, no matter what they can pay.
Anyone interested in sampling the free sando need only ask for it at one of the chain's five locations
. Four are located in San Antonio, at 723 N. Alamo St., 18730 Tuscany Stone, 11019 Culebra Road and 303 San Pedro Ave. The fifth is in Austin.
The offer is good through the end of the day or until the sandwiches run out.
“… With the People Project, we created a pay-what-you-can item to provide affordable access to plant-based alternatives at any cost,” Bradbury told the Current
. “We recommend folks pay $5.50 per sandwich, and what that does is it pays for you plus two. It pays for your sandwich, and then we reserve two in what’s essentially a bank to feed people in need.”
