No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

Texas Restaurant Association President tapped to move into new role at the national level

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Texas Restaurant Association President and CEO Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. will transition to a newly created role with the National Restaurant Association. - PHOTO COURTESY TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION
  • Photo courtesy Texas Restaurant Association
  • Texas Restaurant Association President and CEO Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. will transition to a newly created role with the National Restaurant Association.
Texas Restaurant Association President and CEO Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. is taking her expertise on the road to fulfill a newly created role with the National Restaurant Association as Chief Collaboration Officer and EVP of Industry Relations.

After two years of leading the TRA — an influential food and beverage trade association — Williams Knight has been tapped to lead the National Restaurant Association’s strategic portfolio, focusing on advancing and protecting the industry by strengthening partnerships with state restaurant associations.



Williams Knight helmed the creation of the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, which raised more than $3 million for independent Texas restaurants impacted by the pandemic, as well as partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission and Dallas College to secure more than $1 million for job training and certification programs to support growth within the sector.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the Texas Restaurant Association. While none of us could have anticipated the challenges we’d face with the onset of COVID-19, I am proud of all we have accomplished together and the difference we made for operators and their employees across the state,” Williams Knight said in a release.

“From drafting the reopening guidelines, keeping restaurants open since May 1, 2020, securing important executive orders including alcohol-to-go, and leading on federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Restaurant Revitalization Fund, it has been important and deeply meaningful work.”

Knight joined the TRA in 2019 with more than 20 years of experience in national and global leadership positions. She will begin her transition to the national organization in May while she oversees the Texas Restaurant Association's efforts through the summer of 2021.

The Texas Restaurant Association advocates for the foodservice industry of Texas, representing the state’s $70 billion restaurant industry, which is comprised of more than 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Roadhouse CEO takes own life after suffering 'unbearable' COVID-19 symptoms Read More

  2. Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers Read More

  3. Racist Graffiti, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. San Antonio officials condemn racist tagging incident at Noodle Tree, vow to prosecute offenders Read More

  5. Texas-based Garrison Bros. bourbon and Oskar Blues Brewery collaborate on limited edition brew Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation