Tuesday, March 23, 2021

7 San Antonio culinary pros to participate in Evenings at Ivy chef series at Southtown’s Ivy Hall

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY IVY HALL EVENTS
  • Photo courtesy Ivy Hall Events
San Antonio-based chef Tim McDiarmid on Tuesday launched a new picnic-style food festival featuring bites from local culinary pros as well as beer, wine, cocktails and music.

Evenings at Ivy is a new chef series helmed by McDiarmid — owner of Ivy Hall, Tim the Girl Catering and The Good Kind — that will benefit two nonprofits close to her heart: the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Heard, a wellness program for men and women in the food and beverage industry.



The inaugural event will take place Sunday, April 11, from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are all-inclusive and range from $175 per person to $250 per person. The higher-priced of the two is a VIP admission that includes early access and reserved seating.

In addition to McDiarmid, the chefs participating in the first installment will include Jaime Gonzalez of Supper at Hotel Emma, Luca Della Casa of Silo Elevated Cuisine Restaurant Group and Nonna Osteria, Culinary Institute of America graduate Cassie Ramsey, Jessie "Kirk" Kuykendall of Milpa Food Truck and Ocho at Hotel Havana, Alex Paredes of Carnitas Lonja, and Austin chef and James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Program fellow Sonya Cote.

McDiarmid plans to have a rotating lineup of chefs that changes with each installment of the series.

Chris Cuevas Project will provide music for the evening.

