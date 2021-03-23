San Antonio-based nonprofit Eva’s Heroes teams up with Jersey Mike’s for monthlong fundraiser

click to enlarge
Eva’s Heroes is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s for a monthlong fundraiser.
Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is building more than just subs this month — it's also filling up its karma bank.
For the 11th year, Jersey Mike’s and local nonprofit Eva’s Heroes are joining forces for a monthlong fundraiser to support of individuals with intellectual special needs.
Throughout March, a portion of every Jersey Mike’s sub purchased from one of its seven San Antonio locations will benefit Eva's Heroes. The fundraiser will culminate in a Day of Giving on March 31, when all SA locations will donate 100% of the day’s sales to the group.
Eva’s Heroes
, co-founded by actress Eva Longoria Baston, aims to empower and enrich lives of young adults with special needs.
According to Eva's Heroes, 2020’s Day of Giving was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 effort fattened its coffers by $20,000, however.
Jersey Mike’s Subs can be found in San Antonio and New Braunfels at:
Huebner at Stone Oak, 20323 Huebner Road
Fredericksburg Road at Medical Drive, 7970 Fredericksburg Road
De Zavala at Cogburn, 5886 De Zavala Road
Highway 151 near 410 at Ingram, 8603 Texas Highway 151
Tezel at Culebra, 5515 Tezel Road
Far West Side, 11841 Alamo Ranch Parkway
New Braunfels, 1691 State Highway 46 West
