No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson and chef Jason Dady team up to raise scholarship funds

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge David Robinson speaks at a Civil Rights Summit. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • David Robinson speaks at a Civil Rights Summit.
Former NBA Champion and San Antonio Spur David Robinson is trading in his jersey for an apron to help raise scholarship cash for local IDEA Public Schools students.

Robinson will team up May 20 with Alamo City chef and Food Network "Iron Chef Gauntlet" alum Jason Dady to host "Cooking with IDEA," a live-streamed fundraiser for graduating seniors attending the charter school network in SA.



The event will allow ticket-holding viewers to cook alongside Robinson and Dady while they prepare a meal using fresh ingredients from several IDEA farms in San Antonio. Tickets start at $500 and include two ingredient kits. The cooking gets underway at 7 p.m.

"This program means a great deal to us, because we get to personally encourage and build up these young people and give them an advantage at the next level,” said Robinson, an IDEA board member. "They are enthusiastic and hopeful, and they represent what's good about our future."

IDEA Public Schools is a network of tuition-free, Pre-K-through-12 public charter schools that serves more than 66,000 college-bound students in Texas and Louisiana. Recently, the organization announced that 100% of its seniors were accepted to college for the 15th consecutive year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Roadhouse CEO takes own life after suffering 'unbearable' COVID-19 symptoms Read More

  2. San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo offering free chick’n sandwiches Monday Read More

  3. Topo Chico hard seltzers will hit Texas shelves this month — just in time for poolside sipping Read More

  4. Texas food banks anticipate fresh food shortages after February freeze devastated produce sources Read More

  5. These dog-friendly San Antonio restaurants offer a place to celebrate National Puppy Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation