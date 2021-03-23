San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson and chef Jason Dady team up to raise scholarship funds

click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
David Robinson speaks at a Civil Rights Summit.
Former NBA Champion and San Antonio Spur David Robinson is trading in his jersey for an apron to help raise scholarship cash for local IDEA Public Schools students.
Robinson will team up May 20 with Alamo City chef and Food Network "Iron Chef Gauntlet" alum Jason Dady to host "Cooking with IDEA," a live-streamed fundraiser for graduating seniors attending the charter school network in SA.
The event will allow ticket-holding viewers to cook alongside Robinson and Dady while they prepare a meal using fresh ingredients from several IDEA farms in San Antonio. Tickets start at $500
and include two ingredient kits. The cooking gets underway at 7 p.m.
"This program means a great deal to us, because we get to personally encourage and build up these young people and give them an advantage at the next level,” said Robinson, an IDEA board member. "They are enthusiastic and hopeful, and they represent what's good about our future."
IDEA Public Schools is a network of tuition-free, Pre-K-through-12 public charter schools that serves more than 66,000 college-bound students in Texas and Louisiana. Recently, the organization announced that 100% of its seniors were accepted to college for the 15th consecutive year.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.