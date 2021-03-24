Boerne's Dog & Pony restaurant holding weekend fling with pet adoptions and outdoor market

click image
Instagram / dogponygrill
Boerne restaurant Dog & Pony Grill will hold a Spring Fling bash this weekend.
You’d think a place with a fenced-in dog park, covered patio, playground, basketball court, live music and a dance floor would be all set for activities to hold during a spring bash.
But you’d be wrong.
Family-friendly Boerne restaurant Dog & Pony Grill
is adding a car show, dog adoptions and a vendor market to its daylong Spring Fling, slated for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.
Charming Pet Rescue
, a Boerne-based group that rescues abandoned and abused pets, will handle the dog adoptions. The venue will donate $1 to the organization for every burger sold Sunday.
Dog & Pony suggests those looking to provide fur-ever homes via its spring bash fill out a Charming Pet Rescue adoption application
ahead of time.
The party spot's outdoor market will feature local makers including River Road Clothing Co., Agave Muerto Clay, TripWear Tie Dye and Diana’s Art. The car show will take place in the parking lot from 2p.m. to 6 p.m., and San Antonio-based acoustic artist Bru Erdman will perform live from noon to 3 p.m.
Dog & Pony's menu consists of comfort eats such as hot dogs, burgers, salads, fried chicken and sweets. It also offers a large selection of beer and wine.
