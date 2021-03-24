San Antonio-area waterpark to hold family-friendly outdoor wine walk and market

click image
Splashway Waterpark and Campground
Splashway Waterpark and Campground will host a family-friendly outdoor market and wine walk during two weekends in April.
If you’ve never heard of Sheridan, you’re not alone. The town two hours east of San Antonio is home to fewer than 1,000 people but hosts a massive water park featuring slides, a wave pool and a lazy river.
The wine walks, slated for the weekends of April 9-10 and April 16-17, will feature tastings, craft vendors from across Texas, a chili cook-off and live music from noon to 5 p.m. Texas wineries participating in the event include Whistling Duck Winery, Busted Oak Cellars, Blue Mule Winery and Gulf Breeze Winery.
, includes one tasting with each participating winery — there are a dozen — plus three bonus tastings to redeem at any booth, for a total of 15.
Family camping activities such as s’more nights, movies and arts-and-crafts lessons are also on tap for event visitors.
