A new North San Antonio coffee shop has a menu just for your dog

Cool Beans Cafe serves up coffee, beer, margaritas, wine and eats — as well as a special menu for your best furry friend.

If you’ve ever felt like your dog would enjoy cracking a cold one after a long day of napping and licking its own rear end, a La Cantera coffee shop may be just the spot for you and your pooch.The newly opened Cool Beans Cafe, 17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite 8123, serves up coffee, beer, margaritas, wine and eats — as well as a special menu for furry best friends.The family-owned shop is a brick-and-mortar iteration of a popular coffee pop-up. Its fare for humans includes pastries, sandwiches and weekend brunch items such as a pancake board, an array of tiny pancakes, fruit and eggs served charcuterie style.And you can get beer for your dog any old day of the week. Yeah, we said it: beer for your dog.Cool Beans offers a selection of Bowser Beer, a non-alcoholic brew for pups, as well as a puppy charcuterie plate, pup-sicles and old-fashioned, biscuit-style dog treats. It even offers a line of branded merchandise, a portion of which benefits animal rescue groups.The cafe is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is served weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.