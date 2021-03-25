Texas House passes bill to make cocktails to-go permanent. Senate will now consider the measure

click image Instagram / idaclairesa

The Texas House on Thursday passed HB 1024, a proposal to make permanent a temporary order that lets bars and restaurants sell mixed drinks for takeout.The bill, which passed 144-1, now moves on to the Senate for consideration. It will need Gov. Greg Abbott's signature to become law.Abbott issued the temporary order at the start of the pandemic to support hospitality businesses whose revenues had taken a hit from COVID-19.“Cocktails to-go has proved to be a vital economic lifeline for hospitality businesses across the state," said Kristi Brown, a senior director of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., in a news release. "Now, Texans are one step closer to enjoying cocktails to-go on a permanent basis.”Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and the District of Columbia all made temporary COVID-era cocktails to-go measures permanent.