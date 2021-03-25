No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Texas House passes bill to make cocktails to-go permanent. Senate will now consider the measure

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click image San Antonio's Ida Claire offers up frosé pouches with to-go brunch packages. - INSTAGRAM / IDACLAIRESA
  • Instagram / idaclairesa
  • San Antonio's Ida Claire offers up frosé pouches with to-go brunch packages.
The Texas House on Thursday passed HB 1024, a proposal to make permanent a temporary order that lets bars and restaurants sell mixed drinks for takeout.

The bill, which passed 144-1, now moves on to the Senate for consideration. It will need Gov. Greg Abbott's signature to become law.



Abbott issued the temporary order at the start of the pandemic to support hospitality businesses whose revenues had taken a hit from COVID-19.

“Cocktails to-go has proved to be a vital economic lifeline for hospitality businesses across the state," said Kristi Brown, a senior director of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., in a news release. "Now, Texans are one step closer to enjoying cocktails to-go on a permanent basis.”

Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and the District of Columbia all made temporary COVID-era cocktails to-go measures permanent.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Artisan Brewery and Distillery opens craft cocktail bar on San Antonio’s East side Read More

  2. Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans Read More

  3. Boerne's Dog & Pony restaurant holding weekend fling with pet adoptions and outdoor market Read More

  4. San Antonio-area waterpark to hold family-friendly outdoor wine walk and market Read More

  5. Texas Roadhouse CEO takes own life after suffering 'unbearable' COVID-19 symptoms Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation