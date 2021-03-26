No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

New Chick-fil-A to open just north of San Antonio will be one of the biggest in Texas

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click image Construction on the new Leon Springs Chick-fil-A location began last week. - INSTAGRAM / CFALEONSPRINGS
  • Instagram / cfaleonsprings
  • Construction on the new Leon Springs Chick-fil-A location began last week.
Folks who enjoy the taste of religious liberty in the form of breaded chicken will have another spot to visit come August: Chick-fil-A plans to build a huge new location in Leon Springs, just north of San Antonio.

The mammoth, 5,000-square-foot restaurant will open this summer, offering double drive-thru lanes, dining room seating for 112 guests and table-side ordering, KENS5 reports. According to the TV news report, Chick-fil-A will hire 175 people to operate the eatery, and the hiring process will likely begin in late June.



The new spot, located north of Boerne Stage Road on the west side of Interstate 10, will be the second owned and operated by local couple Joshua and Kelly Cunningham. The Cunninghams also own the Chick-fil-A at Rolling Oaks Mall.

KENS5 contacted Chick-fil-A, Inc., which confirmed plans for the Leon Springs location.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A new North San Antonio coffee shop has a menu just for your dog Read More

  2. Texas House passes bill to make cocktails to-go permanent. Senate will now consider the measure Read More

  3. Artisan Brewery and Distillery opens craft cocktail bar on San Antonio’s East Side Read More

  4. Texas Roadhouse CEO takes own life after suffering 'unbearable' COVID-19 symptoms Read More

  5. Boerne's Dog & Pony restaurant holding weekend fling with pet adoptions and outdoor market Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation