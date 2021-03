New Chick-fil-A to open just north of San Antonio will be one of the biggest in Texas

click image Instagram / cfaleonsprings

Construction on the new Leon Springs Chick-fil-A location began last week.

Folks who enjoy the taste of religious liberty in the form of breaded chicken will have another spot to visit come August: Chick-fil-A plans to build a huge new location in Leon Springs, just north of San Antonio.The mammoth, 5,000-square-foot restaurant will open this summer, offering double drive-thru lanes, dining room seating for 112 guests and table-side ordering, KENS5 reports . According to the TV news report, Chick-fil-A will hire 175 people to operate the eatery, and the hiring process will likely begin in late June.The new spot, located north of Boerne Stage Road on the west side of Interstate 10, will be the second owned and operated by local couple Joshua and Kelly Cunningham. The Cunninghams also own the Chick-fil-A at Rolling Oaks Mall.KENS5 contacted Chick-fil-A, Inc., which confirmed plans for the Leon Springs location.