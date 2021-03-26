Friday, March 26, 2021
Pepsi releases Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola in latest WTF food news
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Pepsi
-
Pepsi has unveiled a collaboration with Peeps, in the form of a soda with “marshmallow flavor.”
To the delight of dentists everywhere, Pepsi has unveiled a sure-to-be-sickeningly-sweet collaboration with the Peeps candy: a soda with “marshmallow flavor.”
The brands revealed the new product Thursday. It's available in 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-cans clad in an instantly recognizable Peeps-inspired design featuring a bright yellow, pink and blue color scheme.
"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Pepsi Marketing VP Todd Kaplan said in a release. “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”
The limited-edition sugary sipper is available in stores across Texas starting today. Forgive us if we'll pass.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Pepsi, collaboration, Peeps Brand, marshmallow soda, Easter, springtime, soda, Pepsi Cola, WTF, food news, limited edition, special, candy, marshmallow, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.