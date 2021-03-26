No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, March 26, 2021

Pepsi releases Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola in latest WTF food news

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge Pepsi has unveiled a collaboration with Peeps, in the form of a soda with “marshmallow flavor.” - PHOTO COURTESY PEPSI
  • Photo Courtesy Pepsi
  • Pepsi has unveiled a collaboration with Peeps, in the form of a soda with “marshmallow flavor.”
To the delight of dentists everywhere, Pepsi has unveiled a sure-to-be-sickeningly-sweet collaboration with the Peeps candy: a soda with “marshmallow flavor.”

The brands revealed the new product Thursday. It's available in 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-cans clad in an instantly recognizable Peeps-inspired design featuring a bright yellow, pink and blue color scheme.



"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Pepsi Marketing VP Todd Kaplan said in a release. “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”

The limited-edition sugary sipper is available in stores across Texas starting today. Forgive us if we'll pass.

