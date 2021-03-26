Pepsi releases Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola in latest WTF food news

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pepsi

Pepsi has unveiled a collaboration with Peeps, in the form of a soda with “marshmallow flavor.”

To the delight of dentists everywhere, Pepsi has unveiled a sure-to-be-sickeningly-sweet collaboration with the Peeps candy: a soda with “marshmallow flavor.”The brands revealed the new product Thursday. It's available in 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-cans clad in an instantly recognizable Peeps-inspired design featuring a bright yellow, pink and blue color scheme."After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Pepsi Marketing VP Todd Kaplan said in a release. “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”The limited-edition sugary sipper is available in stores across Texas starting today. Forgive us if we'll pass.