No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

Swanky new boutique hotel, speakeasy now in the works for San Antonio’s St. Paul Square

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge The Aiden Hotel will replace the existing Best Western Plus Sunset Suites Riverwalk at 1103 E Commerce St. - SCREENSHOT - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Screenshot - Google Street View
  • The Aiden Hotel will replace the existing Best Western Plus Sunset Suites Riverwalk at 1103 E Commerce St.
Investors are injecting $5 million into an outdated Best Western property in St. Paul Square to transform it into a trendy boutique hotel, MySA reports.

The east-of-downtown property is on track to open in October, boasting updated rooms and a re-creation of the basement speakeasy that operated in the building during Prohibition, according to the news site. The reno will add another floor to the four-story hotel, boosting the number of rooms to 79 from 64.



The new accommodations, dubbed the Aiden Hotel, will replace the existing Best Western Plus Sunset Suites Riverwalk at 1103 E. Commerce St., a block from the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. The hotel was built in 2000, but the area used for its lobby dates back to 1910 and is a San Antonio historical landmark, according to mySA.

Investors told the news site they expect the worst of the pandemic will be over and people looking to travel again once the revamp is complete this fall.

“In 1918, they went through the same thing [the flu pandemic], and by 1920, people were partying so much they had to institute Prohibition,” said Marc Weinstein, one of the hotel's three owners.

The Best Western-affiliated property will remain open during the improvements.

The investor group has tapped Stanley Shropshire, who owns SA's Big Bib BBQ, to run the hotel's food and beverage operations, according to MySA. Shropshire also operates the Big Bib Too concert and special events venue.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A new North San Antonio coffee shop has a menu just for your dog Read More

  2. Texas House passes bill to make cocktails to-go permanent. Senate will now consider the measure Read More

  3. Artisan Brewery and Distillery opens craft cocktail bar on San Antonio’s East Side Read More

  4. Texas Roadhouse CEO takes own life after suffering 'unbearable' COVID-19 symptoms Read More

  5. Boerne's Dog & Pony restaurant holding weekend fling with pet adoptions and outdoor market Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation