Friday, March 26, 2021

Texas Roadhouse CEO, Puppy Menu: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

San Antonio had plenty of dog-friendly places to celebrate National Puppy Day on Tuesday, but Cool Beans Cafe's puppy menu means that there's a new place in town for us to visit with our canine companions.
Food news this week went to the dogs.

On top of celebrating National Puppy Day earlier this week, news broke that a new coffee shop in La Cantera will offer a special menu for our canine companions. Our readers made those among the Current's most visited food stories of the week.



In more sobering news, plenty of you also read about Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor taking his own life after suffering from severe post-COVID symptoms.
