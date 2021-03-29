No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 29, 2021

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Seven Seas Food Fest returns with globally inspired eats and sips

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge SeaWorld San Antonio’s Seven Seas Food Fest returns with globally inspired eats and sips. - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD
  • Photo Courtesy SeaWorld
  • SeaWorld San Antonio’s Seven Seas Food Fest returns with globally inspired eats and sips.
Events are slowly returning to the Alamo City, and SeaWorld is getting in on the action.

The theme park will hold its Seven Seas Food Festival every weekend in April, featuring limited-capacity access to 50 globally inspired cuisine tastings from around the world. The bites and sips will span the Caribbean, Asia, Latin America, mainland Europe and the Mediterranean.



New to the fest's 2021 edition are foods from Germany and Korea, represented by beer cheese spaetzle and kimchi pancakes, respectively. Vegetarians will also have jackfruit yakisoba and a spicy tofu poke bowls to nosh on.

Caribbean Rum Runners, Hurricanes, Watermelon Frosè and Mai Tais will be among the festival's cocktail offerings. Also new this year are whiskey and tequila tastings available by the pour or in a flight.

The fest will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 2 through May 30, as well as Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Seven Seas Food Festival Tickets can be combined with a SeaWorld single day admission ticket for $55.

