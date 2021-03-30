No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Cookware company Sur La Table to offer summer cooking series for kids and teens in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click image La Cantera cookware retailer Sur La Table will offer a new series of cooking classes. - INSTAGRAM / RYAN_BIELEFELDT
  • Instagram / ryan_bielefeldt
  • La Cantera cookware retailer Sur La Table will offer a new series of cooking classes.
La Cantera cookware retailer Sur La Table is looking to coax out kids' inner chefs out with a new series of summer programs.

The shop, which stocks some 12,500 kitchen items, will open its in-store cooking classroom to kiddos this summer, offering classes such as Cooking 101 and Global Street Food from June through August.



The Cooking 101 class will teach kids just that: the basics. Rolling fresh pasta dough, folding omelets and baking sweet treats are a few skills the young chefs will pick up, according to the class description.

Global Street Food, for ages 12 to 17, will give novice foodies practice making informal international noshes such as homemade tortillas, salsa and dumplings.

The programs last four to five days and range from $199 to $299, depending on the class' length. Students will receive a certificate of completion, a free apron and a coupon for use at the store, located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.

The complete kids and teens schedule is available online now for June through August. Enrollment is now open.

