No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Garrison Bros. Distilling teams up with San Antonio chefs for paired Friday-night dinner series

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 11:27 AM

click image The bourbon experts over at Garrison Brothers Distillery are bringing their paired dinner series to SA. - INSTAGRAM / GARRISONBROS
  • Instagram / garrisonbros
  • The bourbon experts over at Garrison Brothers Distillery are bringing their paired dinner series to SA.
Texas bourbon aficionados may want to clear their schedules on Friday, April 2.

The bourbon experts at Garrison Brothers Distillery are bringing a paired dinner series to San Antonio, teaming up with the crew at shared-plate haven Nosh for a chef-prepared three-course meal.



Distillery chief Dan Garrison, along with “Bourbon Evangelists” Sims Holliday and Sloane Schaumburger, will lead guests through the food and booze parings. They'll also share Garrison’s tale of how he built the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas from the ground up. The facility is located roughly an hour north of San Antonio.

The meal will include Nosh dishes such as fire-roasted oysters on the half shell with savory guanciale crumbs. That appetizer will be paired with a Garrison Brothers Honeydew Bourbon cocktail.

The pièce de résistance, however, will be a main course of braised wild hog with creamy mascarpone polenta and pecorino cheese. In this case, the pairing will be a no-nonsense, neat pour of Garrison Bros. Single Barrel.

Tickets for the event are $70 and can be reserved by contacting the restaurant. The dinner will start at 6 p.m. sharp.

Nosh is located in the lower level of Silo 1604, at 434 N. Loop 1604 West.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cookware company Sur La Table to offer summer cooking series for kids and teens in San Antonio Read More

  2. Balcones Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey gets VIP treatment from new independent bottler Read More

  3. Newish San Antonio nightspot Hello Paradise launches Monday wing and dumpling specials Read More

  4. There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Adán Medrano will participate in panel discussion of Truly Texas Mexican film Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation