Garrison Bros. Distilling teams up with San Antonio chefs for paired Friday-night dinner series

The bourbon experts over at Garrison Brothers Distillery are bringing their paired dinner series to SA.
Texas bourbon aficionados may want to clear their schedules on Friday, April 2.
The bourbon experts at Garrison Brothers Distillery are bringing a paired dinner series
to San Antonio, teaming up with the crew at shared-plate haven Nosh for a chef-prepared three-course meal.
Distillery chief Dan Garrison, along with “Bourbon Evangelists” Sims Holliday and Sloane Schaumburger, will lead guests through the food and booze parings. They'll also share Garrison’s tale of how he built the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas from the ground up. The facility is located roughly an hour north of San Antonio.
The meal will include Nosh dishes such as fire-roasted oysters on the half shell with savory guanciale crumbs. That appetizer will be paired with a Garrison Brothers Honeydew Bourbon cocktail.
The pièce de résistance, however, will be a main course of braised wild hog with creamy mascarpone polenta and pecorino cheese. In this case, the pairing will be a no-nonsense, neat pour of Garrison Bros. Single Barrel.
Tickets for the event are $70 and can be reserved by contacting the restaurant. The dinner will start at 6 p.m. sharp.
Nosh is located in the lower level of Silo 1604, at 434 N. Loop 1604 West.
