Stop by one of these three San Antonio spots to get your fix on National Burrito Day

We all know it, we all love it: the burrito.A savory collection of ingredients snuggled together all warm and toasty within a pillowy, expertly-rolled tortilla, the burrito is an optimal choice for noshing when you’re on-the-go.Today is National Burrito Day, and we made the executive decision to skip over the big-box burrito chains to bring you a collection of local San Antonio burrito boutiques at which to throw your support.offers an extensive menu of Mexican street food faves, but if a giant burrito is what you crave, you won’t be disappointed. Rivaling the weight of a tiny newborn babe, these burritos are hefty and will likely leave you more than satisfied.will run a special burrito named after one of the food truck chefs for the big day: The Big MAN-ny. This monster can be filled with your choice of protein, plus cilantro rice, charro beans, pickled onions, queso fresco and a creamy salsa verde. Or give their specialty Burrito Arabe a shot — an authentic Laredo flour tortilla filled with tender marinated pork, cilantro rice, cucumber, crema mexicana and salsa arbol.is famous locally for their "hoodrat" snacks, featuring flaming red Hot Cheetos and Fritos, but for burrito day, might we suggest their new Queso Flameado Burrito? This burrito behemoth is essentially the Big Poppa burrito — carne, sour cream, avocado, rice, beans and lots of cheese — wrapped in even more melted cheese and Hot Cheetos.