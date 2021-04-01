Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s new canned cocktails use real liquor, now available in San Antonio

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Dogfish Head

Delaware-based brand Dogfish Head has released a new line of canned cocktails.

Another line of canned cocktails is on local liquor store shelves, San Antonio, and these use real liquor to pack their punch.The name "Dogfish Head" may be most recognizable for their line of beers, but the Delaware-based brand has low-key been distilling full proof spirits for nearly 20 years. Their new line of canned cocktails uses real spirits — not wine or malt liquor — and is available for purchase in SA this week.Dogfish Head Distilling Co.'s lineup of canned cocktails includes three summer-worthy flavors: Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda, Strawberry and Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade and Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour.The Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda begins with Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s vodka distilled with blueberries. It is then macerated with lightly sweetened balsamic and red wine vinegar to create a blueberry shrub vodka and is blended with soda water.The Strawberry and Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade features Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with honeyberries — an edible fruit with a unique, sweet-tart flavor — macerated with strawberries and blended with a house-made lemonade.The Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour is made with whiskey distilled with tart cherries and highly-fragrant, citrusy bergamot oranges, blended with a house-made sour mix.The 7.0% ABV sippers are available now in 4 packs of 355ml slim cans at SA Total Wine, Gabriel’s, Alamo City Liquor, Twin Liquors and Specs locations.