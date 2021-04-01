No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s new canned cocktails use real liquor, now available in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge Delaware-based brand Dogfish Head has released a new line of canned cocktails. - PHOTO COURTESY DOGFISH HEAD
  • Photo Courtesy Dogfish Head
  • Delaware-based brand Dogfish Head has released a new line of canned cocktails.
Another line of canned cocktails is on local liquor store shelves, San Antonio, and these use real liquor to pack their punch.

The name "Dogfish Head" may be most recognizable for their line of beers, but the Delaware-based brand has low-key been distilling full proof spirits for nearly 20 years. Their new line of canned cocktails uses real spirits — not wine or malt liquor — and is available for purchase in SA this week.



Dogfish Head Distilling Co.'s lineup of canned cocktails includes three summer-worthy flavors: Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda, Strawberry and Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade and Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour.

The Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda begins with Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s vodka distilled with blueberries. It is then macerated with lightly sweetened balsamic and red wine vinegar to create a blueberry shrub vodka and is blended with soda water.

The Strawberry and Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade features Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with honeyberries — an edible fruit with a unique, sweet-tart flavor — macerated with strawberries and blended with a house-made lemonade.

The Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour is made with whiskey distilled with tart cherries and highly-fragrant, citrusy bergamot oranges, blended with a house-made sour mix.

The 7.0% ABV sippers are available now in 4 packs of 355ml slim cans at SA Total Wine, Gabriel’s, Alamo City Liquor, Twin Liquors and Specs locations.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

