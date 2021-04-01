Popular San Antonio eatery La Panaderia to open new La Cantera location Friday

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy La Panaderia

Popular San Antonio restaurant La Panadería, will open their third location on SA’s northwest side.

David and Jose Cáceres, the brothers behind popular San Antonio restaurant La Panadería, will open their third location on SA’s northwest side, bringing their uniqueto the La Cantera shopping center.The 4,200 square foot, indoor/outdoor space will open Friday, April 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner options — as well as an extended bar program.Eats will revolve around Chef David Cáceres’ artisanal baked goods. Items such as La Panadería’s unique pan dulce and a new Croissant Trilogy, featuring a Tequila Almond Croissant, Tres Leches Croissant and their new “Elvis” Croissant, made with peanut butter whipped cream, banana and bacon.Booze hounds can expect a wide range of libations from the Cáceres’ Northwest SA bar program, including spiked coffee, select wines from Texas, California and France, and brunch cocktail and mimosa kits as well as “Besos,” house blend margaritas, frozen margaritas and Frosé.Upon opening, La Panadería will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The eatery will then transition to its permanent operating hours — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily — starting Monday, April 5.The new space is located at 17030 La Cantera Parkway, Building 300.