These San Antonio restaurants are offering special menus for Easter Sunday brunch and dinner

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Bistr09

Bistr09 will also offer a three course, prix-fixe Easter meal inspired by the French countryside.

If you don't feel like cooking on Easter Sunday, consider this a blessing.Multiple San Antonio-area eateries are serving Easter meals for folks who’d rather, you know, actually rest on the holiday. We gathered up four that have put together special brunch or dinner menus to tantalize your taste buds with fresh seasonal ingredients and, naturally, carrot cake.will extend its Easter celebration through the weekend. The festivities include a Friday chicken and fish fry, a Saturday barbecue and a Sunday Easter brunch. The resort, located about two and a half hours from SA, is also offering exclusive Easter weekend rates for those who want to feel fancy while they nosh., the River Walk mainstay famous for tableside guac, will provide a three-course, prix fixe menu for Easter featuring a “Little Gem” salad, piloncillo-glazed ham and carrot cake. Partake in the Easter menu for $35 per person, or order from Boudro’s regular menu, which is available all day.will offer a three course, prix fixe Easter meal inspired by the French countryside. Highlighted menu items at the Alamo Heights mainstay include stuffed and bacon-wrapped roasted leg of lamb, grilled salmon with asparagus and basil, and eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and caviar. Tres fancy! The three-course meal is priced at $45 per person.are serving up a stick-to-your-ribs Easter feast featuring ravioli with brown butter and sage, country honey-glazed ham Benedict with potatoes, and mini cinnamon-roll pancakes. Dessert options at the nonprofit eateries include butter pecan bread pudding with ice cream, carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, and blueberry basil goat cheese pie. Suggested donation for the menu is $25 per person, and it's available both Saturday and Sunday.