Lick Honest Ice Creams debuts spring flavors at its San Antonio locations

Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams has unveiled a slew of spring-inspired flavors, now available at its two San Antonio shops.
While the majority of the flavors — such as Lady Bird Lavender Crisp, Elderberry Mojito and Cilantro Lime — have graced Lick’s menu before, the ice cream outfit debuted one brand-spanking new flavor this season.
Momma Donna's Chocolate Pudding Cake is inspired by a recipe originally penned by founder Anthony Sobotik. It pairs dark chocolate cake with rich chocolate pudding and folds both into decedent chocolate ice cream.
The spring lineup is available now at Lick's shops in the Pearl development and the new downtown-area outlet at 639 Hemisfair Blvd.
