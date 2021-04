Margaritas have been Texans’ choice at-home pandemic cocktail, surprising no one

click image Pexels / Sabel Blanco

According to Google Trends, Texans have consistently turned to an old tequila standby, the margarita, for comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study of Google Trends determined Texans have consistently turned to an old tequila standby, the margarita, for comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upgraded Points , an Austin-based travel company, conducted a study based on Google data and discovered searches for "cocktail recipes" in March of 2020 were nearly double what they were in March of 2019.The company then analyzed the results on a state-by-state level to determine the most-searched-for cocktail recipe in each. Then it checked to see how those searches varied with the seasons.Turns out, the Texas was one of the few states that saw no noticeable seasonal fluctuations between warmer and cooler months, favoring the margarita year-round.Seeing as how, in just the past week, San Antonio's seen the debut of puppy-friendly and dill pickle margs , we’re not at all surprised.Provecho!