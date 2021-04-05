No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, April 5, 2021

San Antonio’s J’Dubs Burgers and Grub will expand to downtown nightspot starting Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click image J’Dubs Burgers and Grub is bringing their flavor to downtown. - INSTAGRAM / JDUBS_BURGERS_AND_GRUB
  • Instagram / jdubs_burgers_and_grub
  • J’Dubs Burgers and Grub is bringing their flavor to downtown.
The crew behind brand-spanking new burger joint J’Dubs Burgers and Grub has teamed up with Houston Street nightspot Moses Rose’s Hideout to bring the Dubs flavor to downtown.

Starting Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports, J’Dubs will take over the Hideout's kitchen with an expanded menu that will go beyond the juicy burgers the brand is becoming known for.



The Moses Rose’s menu will include starters such as loaded fries, onion rings, fried pickles and chicken wings, as well as a fried fish sandwich and a chicken fried steak sandwich.

The J’Dubs burgers will also be available, too, of course.

According to the daily, J’Dubs will continue to operate at 1017 N. Flores Street, with chef Jeff White at the helm. White was the executive chef at the Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden at the Pearl and was the founding chef at recently-shuttered Eastside Kitchenette.

Luis Colón, who ran Olmos Park-area Folc and the East Side’s Bexar Pub, will handle operations at Moses Rose’s.

Moses Rose’s Hideout is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. The kitchen will be open from 5 p.m. to about 1 a.m.

