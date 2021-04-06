These San Antonio breweries are offering brand new brews just in time for National Beer Day

click image
Roadmap Brewing Co. has launched Island Time, a new Pina Colada kettle sour.
There’s no shortage of intriguing craft breweries to explore in the Alamo City on National Beer Day, which just happens to be Wednesday. And, as luck would have it, a few even have spiffy new brews to tilt back for the occasion.
Here we go:
is inviting folks to jump aboard the Roadmap Cruise Line for a tropical taste adventure via Island Time, its Pina Colada kettle sour. This 6% ABV sour is brewed with real pineapple, coconut and hint of lactose to transport imbibers to a nearby beach. Island Time will be available on draft and in limited four-packs to go starting today, so you can snag a pack for celebrating tomorrow. Purchases are limited to three four-packs per person. Roadmap Brewing, (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
is known for its darker go-to brews, but if you’re looking to take a step back, the brewery’s new summertime seltzer may be the ticket. OK, it’s technically not a beer, but hear us out. The Blackberry + Blueberry seltzer is made with real fruit and weighs in at 4.9% ABV. The new tipple is available on draft, but according to Head Brewer Marcus Baskerville, a canned version is forthcoming. Weathered Souls Brewing Co., (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer
Künstler Brewing is ready to drop a bomb on SA — a sake bomb, that is.
just launched an imperial IPA that may well be the first of its kind in Texas: the Sake Bomb. The ale is brewed with sake yeast and rice, which according to the brewer’s tasing notes, creates super fruit-forward notes of apricot and peach sorbet. The suds then finish with notes of orange zest and resinous hops. Künstler Brewing Co., (210) 688-4519, kuenstlerbrewing.com
