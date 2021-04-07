Wednesday, April 7, 2021
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q raises hourly minimum wage to $12 at all locations
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has raised the hourly wage at all 77 of its Texas locations.
Effective this week, the minimum hourly wage at all 77 Bill Miller Bar-B-Q locations will be $12, according to a Monday social media post.
"Have you heard the news? We want you on our team," the post read. "Check out our list of employee benefits: Health Insurance, Paid Vacations, Personal Days, 401k, Tuition Reimbursement, Scholarship Program, and Employee Meal Program.”
According to the San Antonio-based sweet tea and smoked meat chain’s website
, positions in the dining room and kitchen are open at all locations.
