Thursday, April 8, 2021

Texas-based cookie empire Tiff’s Treats unveils new flavor for the first time in five years

Austin-based cookie conglomerate Tiff's Treats unveils new cookie flavor for the first time in five years.
  • Photo Courtesy Tiff's Treats
  • Austin-based cookie conglomerate Tiff’s Treats unveils new cookie flavor for the first time in five years.
Tiff’s Treats, the Austin-based company known for warm cookie delivery, has added a new flavor to its permanent menu: Double Chocolate Chip.

The addition is its first new cookie flavor in five years, and the treat features a rich chocolate cookie studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.



“We want to continuously be innovative with our menu and add new items we know our customers will love,” Tiff's Treats co-founded Tiffany Chen said in a release. “We created our Double Chocolate Chip cookie based on the success of other chocolate-based cookies we’ve offered as flavors of the week, and we think it will become a customer favorite right away!”

Tiff’s Treats’ menu includes 10 other classic cookie flavors, three brownie varieties and the Tiffwich ice cream sandwich and Tiffblitz frozen dessert. It also offers add-ons such as spreadable frosting, ice cream, milk, Starbucks coffee and other drinks.

