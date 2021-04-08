Texas-based cookie empire Tiff’s Treats unveils new flavor for the first time in five years

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Tiff's Treats

Austin-based cookie conglomerate Tiff’s Treats unveils new cookie flavor for the first time in five years.

Tiff’s Treats, the Austin-based company known for warm cookie delivery, has added a new flavor to its permanent menu: Double Chocolate Chip.The addition is its first new cookie flavor in five years, and the treat features a rich chocolate cookie studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.“We want to continuously be innovative with our menu and add new items we know our customers will love,” Tiff's Treats co-founded Tiffany Chen said in a release. “We created our Double Chocolate Chip cookie based on the success of other chocolate-based cookies we’ve offered as flavors of the week, and we think it will become a customer favorite right away!”Tiff’s Treats’ menu includes 10 other classic cookie flavors, three brownie varieties and the Tiffwich ice cream sandwich and Tiffblitz frozen dessert. It also offers add-ons such as spreadable frosting, ice cream, milk, Starbucks coffee and other drinks.