Thursday, April 8, 2021
Texas-based cookie empire Tiff’s Treats unveils new flavor for the first time in five years
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Austin-based cookie conglomerate Tiff’s Treats unveils new cookie flavor for the first time in five years.
Tiff’s Treats, the Austin-based company known for warm cookie delivery, has added a new flavor to its permanent menu: Double Chocolate Chip.
The addition is its first new cookie flavor in five years, and the treat features a rich chocolate cookie studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.
“We want to continuously be innovative with our menu and add new items we know our customers will love,” Tiff's Treats co-founded Tiffany Chen said in a release. “We created our Double Chocolate Chip cookie based on the success of other chocolate-based cookies we’ve offered as flavors of the week, and we think it will become a customer favorite right away!”
Tiff’s Treats’ menu includes 10 other classic cookie flavors, three brownie varieties and the Tiffwich ice cream sandwich and Tiffblitz frozen dessert. It also offers add-ons such as spreadable frosting, ice cream, milk, Starbucks coffee and other drinks.
