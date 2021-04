Texas implements 'no refusal' DWI policy during Poteet Strawberry Festival weekend

click image Unsplash / Maksim Shutov

The Texas Department of Public Safety will enforce a "no refusal" policy for DWI test this weekend.

Those planning to imbibe at this weekend's Poteet Strawberry Festival may want to consider appointing a designated driver.The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that it will crack down on drinking and driving in Atascosa County over the weekend, according to a MySA report DPS will enforce a "no refusal" policy for DUI tests during the festival, making it illegal for those pulled over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated to refuse a breathalyzer or blood alcohol test.The news site reports that the no refusal weekend, which starts Thursday and concludes Sunday, is intended to keep drunk drivers off roads during the popular fruit-focused fest.