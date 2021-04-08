No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Texas implements 'no refusal' DWI policy during Poteet Strawberry Festival weekend

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click image The Texas Department of Public Safety will enforce a "no refusal" policy for DWI test this weekend. - UNSPLASH / MAKSIM SHUTOV
  • Unsplash / Maksim Shutov
  • The Texas Department of Public Safety will enforce a "no refusal" policy for DWI test this weekend.
Those planning to imbibe at this weekend's Poteet Strawberry Festival may want to consider appointing a designated driver.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that it will crack down on drinking and driving in Atascosa County over the weekend, according to a MySA report.



DPS will enforce a "no refusal" policy for DUI tests during the festival, making it illegal for those pulled over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated to refuse a breathalyzer or blood alcohol test.

The news site reports that the no refusal weekend, which starts Thursday and concludes Sunday, is intended to keep drunk drivers off roads during the popular fruit-focused fest.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show
Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q raises hourly minimum wage to $12 at all locations Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Saint City Supper Club returns, featuring head-to-head crawfish boil battle Read More

  3. Austin's Independence Brewing Co. to release super-charged, hoppy AF new beer Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana brings back MargaritaPalooza, featuring more ridiculous flavors Read More

  5. NY-based grain-to-glass distillery brings new bourbons and gin to San Antonio retailers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation