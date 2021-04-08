Upscale eatery Stout’s Signature will open adjacent to San Antonio’s Tobin Center

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Stout’s Signature is taking over a spot attached to the Tobin Center parking garage that sat vacant for three years.
New restaurant Stout’s Signature will open a block from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts' box office, serving up international cuisine with upscale vibes.
An offshoot of Stout's Fredericksburg location
at Grape Creek Vineyards, the dining spot will serve lunch and dinner, including pizzas, salads and entrees such as linguine with its signature meatballs and marinara sauce.
The 165-seat eatery will feature indoor and outdoor dining along with a cocktails-only breezeway for Tobin ticket holders to enjoy pre-show tipples.
Nina Rangel
Stout's Signature is gearing up to open its doors to the public, aiming to offer upscale vibes and international cuisine.
The Tobin's board approached Stout's about setting up shop in the space attached to the theater’s parking garage, District Manager Andrea Alvarez told the Current
. The space sat vacant for nearly three years.
While Stout's food options will closely resemble those of the
Fredericksburg location, the drink program will have its own vibe. Cocktailer Hector Vargas will bring his experience from sexy SA spots including Cellar Mixology and Porta Rossi to the program, focusing on new ways to use earthy ingredients.
The restaurant, located at 227 4th Street, will hold a series of soft openings toward the end of April, culminating in a reservation-only grand opening on May 6.
