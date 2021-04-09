Friday, April 9, 2021
Local nonprofit offering 1,000 Pfizer vaccines to San Antonio foodservice workers next week
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM
Courtesy / City of San Antonio
Heard will hold a vaccination clinic for foodservice workers next Thursday.
Some San Antonio foodservice employees are getting a vaccination fast track.
Local nonprofit Heard will hold a vaccination clinic for foodservice workers on Thursday, April 15, providing 1,000 shots to active food and beverage employees.
A subsidiary program of local nonprofit Saint City Culinary Foundation, Heard provides mental and physical health resources for foodservice workers.
Registration for the clinic is required at via the nonprofit’s website
. It will take place at Burleson Yard Beer Garden, and Spanish-speaking volunteers will be available on-site.
