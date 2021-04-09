San Antonio immersive art gallery Hopscotch looking for restaurants to offer extended pop-ups onsite

click to enlarge
San Antonio’s immersive art experience Hopscotch is looking for restaurants to pop-up at gallery site.
Attention, pop-up eatery entrepreneurs: downtown's Snapchat-ready art gallery Hopscotch is on the hunt.
The immersive art experience has unveiled a restaurant incubator series called Hop-Up that will provide up-and-coming food businesses a two-month residency.
The idea behind the program is that locally grown entrepreneurs can use it to test a concept via a pop-up that lasts more than just a few weeks, while out-of-town ventures can use it to gauge whether to make a full-scale San Antonio expansion.
Hopscotch first partnered with Smack's Chicken Shack as its on-site mobile kitchen when the gallery opened last fall. However, the chicken sando purveyor's eventual launch of a standalone space
has created a vacancy.
During the Hop-Up series created to fill that void, vendors will serve food on Hopscotch's open-air patio during business hours and special events. They'll also be able to operate on-site independently when the gallery is closed.
Concepts can operate out of a food truck, food trailer or pop-up tent. Proposals will be accepted until May 7 via the San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance
's website.
The gallery will donate all proceeds from the patio's $1,000 monthly rent to SAFWA, which offers grants and education in Texas culinary communities.
