San Antonio to welcome new English-themed bar serving fish and chips next month

click image Instagram / eatitb

San Antonio will welcome a new English-themed bar serving fish and chips next month.



Stay tuned for more opening details.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Stay tuned for more opening details.

For the past year, San Antonio musician Matthew Rose spent evenings slinging his English-style Rosey's Fish & Chips at local spots The Good Kind and Dakota East Side Ice House.Now, a bigger catch is on the horizon.Starting next month, the transplanted Brit — who goes by "Rosey," as the name of his food venue suggests — will serve up English-themed fare at a new bar called The Dandy, Texas Public Radio reports The spot will occupy the street level of The Inspire, the downtown building formerly known as the Vistana. Located at 100 N. Santa Rosa St., the property is caddy corner from Milam Park.Beyond the fish and chips, The Dandy's menu will include items such as “Indian curry and a vegan burger for those inclined,” Rose told TPR. The bar will also stage live music, he added.