Friday, April 9, 2021

San Antonio wine bar to hold four-course dinner in honor of jazz legend Duke Ellington's birthday

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM

  • Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room is planning an all-inclusive, four course wine dinner in celebration of jazz legend Duke Ellington's birthday.
Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room is planning an all-inclusive, four course wine dinner called “A Celebration of Jazz” in honor of music legend Duke Ellington's birthday.

The event is part of a monthly themed dinner series, in which chef-owner Jeff Bridges gets to step away from his usual focus on tapas and pizzas to serve up something different. To that end, April’s dinner will feature four courses from influential cities that contributed to jazz culture.



Dishes for the dinner, offered on April 28 and 29, include classic New York-style bagels and lox with a chive cream cheese and dill mustard dressing, Kansas City-style barbecue burnt ends with coleslaw and baked beans and New Orleans-style sweet potato pie.

The dinner is available from 7-9 p.m. for $60 per person, tax and gratuity included. Beer pairings are also available at the guest’s request in lieu of wine pairings. Reservations are required.

