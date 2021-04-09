Friday, April 9, 2021
San Antonio's Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse holding 'Barks and Brews' event Sunday
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM
Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse will hold a Barks and Brews event benefiting Charming Pet Rescue this Sunday.
Round up the hounds! A local smokehouse is planning a puppy “pawty” to take advantage of the gorgeous weather expected this weekend.
Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse will hold an event this Sunday dubbed "Barks and Brews" to benefit Charming Pet Rescue, a local facility that provides canine rescue, rehabilitation and adoptions.
In addition to human fare, Bar-B-Cutie will serve up fur baby treats including puppuccinos and BBQ Puppy Platters. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the rescue group. Pet photography and adoptions will also be available.
The event will run from noon to 3 p.m.
