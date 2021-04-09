No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 9, 2021

San Antonio's Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse holding 'Barks and Brews' event Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse will hold a Barks and Brews event benefiting Charming Pet Rescue this Sunday.
  • Instagram / barbcutie_satx
  • Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse will hold a Barks and Brews event benefiting Charming Pet Rescue this Sunday.
Round up the hounds! A local smokehouse is planning a puppy “pawty” to take advantage of the gorgeous weather expected this weekend.

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse will hold an event this Sunday dubbed "Barks and Brews" to benefit Charming Pet Rescue, a local facility that provides canine rescue, rehabilitation and adoptions.



In addition to human fare, Bar-B-Cutie will serve up fur baby treats including puppuccinos and BBQ Puppy Platters. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the rescue group. Pet photography and adoptions will also be available.

The event will run from noon to 3 p.m.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

