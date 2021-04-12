Monday, April 12, 2021
Real Ale Brewing, located north of San Antonio, launches new hard seltzer
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM
Photo Courtesy Real Ale Brewing
Real Ale Brewing has launched new hard seltzer.
A slew of new hard seltzers
have hit the shelves recently
, and Blanco’s Real Ale Brewing is getting in on the action.
One of the region's dominant craft breweries, Real Ale this week released REAL, its new line of fizzy drinks, to major grocery and beverage retailers across Texas.
The new canned beverages are available in four flavors: Grapefruit Black Raspberry, Melon Cucumber, Peach Pomegranate and Tangerine Yuzu. The seltzers are available in a twelve-can variety pack, and the brewer is also offering six packs of Melon Cucumber.
Each 12-ounce can weighs in at 5% ABV and 99 calories. REAL is available at San Antonio H-E-B, Whole Foods, Spec’s and Total Wine locations.
