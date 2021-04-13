San Antonio barbecue fan launches small-batch, low-sodium rubs and seasonings

click to enlarge
RobertBrews, a line of small batch, low sodium rubs and seasonings, is now available at local farmer's markets.
San Antonio home cook Robert Johnson wasn’t going to let a few heart attacks get him down.
Johnson loves to barbecue and smoke meats. But when his physician put him on a strict low-sodium diet for the sake of his heart health, he struggled to find tasty rubs and seasonings that complied with doctor’s orders.
So, he created his own: RobertBrews, a newly launched line of small-batch, low-sodium rubs and seasonings.
"I wanted to live, but I also wanted to be able to smoke and grill some great food,” Johnson said in a release. “I struggled to find low-sodium rubs that had any flavor, and so I decided to create my own."
RobertBrews' initial line has six flavors, including Original Texas Rub; Honey Sweet; Black Garlic and Hatch; Black Garlic and Coffee; Black Garlic and Ghost Pepper; and Black Garlic, Scorpion and Reaper.
Johnson’s all-natural rubs check more than a few healthy eating boxes. Featuring just a touch of high quality Himalayan pink sea salt, they're low in sodium, vegan and gluten-free. The aged black garlic that features in the rubs is sourced from Alamo City-based Texas Black Gold Garlic, which touts the antioxidant power of its product.
"We just submitted our application for H-E-B's Quest for Texas' Best for 2021, so we have our fingers crossed that eventually people can find our rubs in stores all across Texas, and eventually, America," Johnson said.
In the meantime, foodies can find RobertBrews at the Huebner Oaks Farmers Market every Saturday, the Alamo Heights Farmers Market at the Quarry every Sunday or at the RobertBrews website
